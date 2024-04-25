FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still hitting through tonight

Severe winds are still running through the Desert Southwest, and could continue until Saturday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Breezy to windy and relatively cool conditions will continue through Saturday.

The windier day will be Friday.

There will be a chance of showers over portions of south-central Arizona Friday night and Saturday morning, mainly over higher terrain areas.

Rainfall amounts, if any, will be light.

A significant warming trend ensues Sunday through Tuesday with little change Wednesday and Thursday.

That will mean desert highs well into the 90s for the workweek with readings close to 100 at some spots by midweek.