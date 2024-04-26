Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds expected to kick off the weekend

Heavy winds are likely to continue through Saturday, and temps will also begin to warm up leading to more 90's next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A weather system moving across the Desert Southwest today will result in enhanced winds as well as chances for showers, mainly across the higher terrain areas north and east of Phoenix.

Any rainfall amounts will remain very light.

Temperatures will continue to run below normal through Saturday before a strong warming trend ensues beginning on Sunday and continuing into early next week.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

