FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds still expected to hit the area

Strong gusts will continue to hit the Desert Southwest over the next few days as temps remain warm

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two weather systems moving through the region over the next few days will lead to much cooler temperatures with desert highs in the low to mid 80s Thursday through Saturday.

There will also be a significant uptrend in windiness.

The strongest winds will be over southeast California tonight and again Friday.

Precipitation chances over the forecast area will be limited mainly to La Paz County very late tonight and then south-central Arizona late Friday night and Saturday morning.

A warming trend begins Sunday with desert highs climbing well into the 90s by Monday and flirting with 100 Tuesday and Wednesday.