FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More cooler temps and potentially stronger winds coming for the week

As temps continue to lower within the 90's range, winds will pick up throughout the week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mostly tranquil weather will continue through at least the beginning of next week as rain chances remain minimal.

Temperatures will slowly cool, eventually reaching slightly below normal levels during the latter half of the week. Some locally enhanced breeziness Wednesday and Thursday will be the only notable weather impact.

Otherwise, some modest warming is likely to occur early next week as high pressure builds back into the area.