Heat warning is now in effect

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Unseasonably warm temperatures will impact the area this weekend, likely reaching record levels in Phoenix.

Temperatures will begin to trend downwards starting Sunday as increasing moisture levels and cloud cover push over the Desert Southwest.

This increase in moisture will lead to better shower and thunderstorm chances Monday-Wednesday, with the best chances over the Arizona high terrain.

Drier air becomes more established across the region by the latter half of next week with temperatures near normal levels.