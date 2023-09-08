Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps, cloud cover, and wind all expected to increase

today at 3:15 PM
Published 3:21 PM

As the excessive heat warning continues through the weekend, a potential cooldown could be on the way for later next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Subtropical high pressure will strengthen and move over Arizona today, leading to well-above normal temperatures through this weekend.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Saturday and Sunday due to the potential for record breaking temperatures and HeatRisk reaching "Major" levels.

By next week, temperatures will begin to trend downwards, while rain chances increase, primarily over south-central Arizona.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

