FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More winds on the way as increasing temperatures continue

today at 3:32 PM
Published 3:37 PM

Conditions will continue to get hotter throughout the Desert Southwest, while more windy days are also expected through next week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Strengthening high pressure across Arizona into the weekend will result in a continued warming trend and dry conditions.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Saturday and Sunday due to widespread Major Heat Risk and record breaking temperatures.

Next week, temperatures will trend lower with increasing storm chances across the Arizona higher terrain.

Luis Lopez

