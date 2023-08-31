FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances likely to kick off weekend, but Labor Day could be sunny

Some rainy skies could hit the Desert Southwest through the weekend, but sunny skies could be back just in time for Labor Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rain chances will be increasing today with some strong to severe thunderstorms possible across south-central Arizona later this evening.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to persist mainly across south-central Arizona tonight into Friday morning before more widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding will be the primary threat on Friday, but localized strong winds will still be a concern.

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area from this evening through Friday evening.

Near to below normal temperatures are expected starting Friday with drier conditions settling in by Sunday.