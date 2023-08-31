Skip to Content
Weather

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances likely to kick off weekend, but Labor Day could be sunny

KYMA
By
today at 3:41 PM
Published 3:45 PM

Some rainy skies could hit the Desert Southwest through the weekend, but sunny skies could be back just in time for Labor Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Rain chances will be increasing today with some strong to severe thunderstorms possible across south-central Arizona later this evening.

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely to persist mainly across south-central Arizona tonight into Friday morning before more widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Friday afternoon and evening.

Heavy rainfall with localized flash flooding will be the primary threat on Friday, but localized strong winds will still be a concern.

A Flood Watch has been issued for much of the area from this evening through Friday evening.

Near to below normal temperatures are expected starting Friday with drier conditions settling in by Sunday.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content