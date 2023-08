Early evening thunderstorms will be possible

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Excessive heat conditions will prevail for the lower deserts through the first half of the week as high temperatures are expected to reach 110 to 116 degrees.

Isolated afternoon and early evening thunderstorms will be possible, mainly over the higher terrain through the middle of the week.

Better rain chances and cooler temperatures arrive later this week.