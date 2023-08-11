FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less winds on the way, but temps still rising

Less breezy days are expected to hit the area, as temperatures will become very hot again over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Afternoon and evening isolated to scattered thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, primarily across the higher terrain areas.

Temperatures will hover at or slightly below normal across the lower deserts into early next week.

An uptick in thunderstorm activity early next week is expected to proceed a short-lived heat wave going through the latter portions of next week.