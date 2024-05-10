Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Winds expected to be more of a factor next week

KYMA
As temperatures continue to increase towards 100's, winds will also begin to increase over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A gradual warming trend is expected into the weekend with above normal temperatures along with increasing chances of triple digit highs across the lower deserts through next week.

Seasonably dry conditions along with afternoon breezes continuing to result in areas of elevated fire weather conditions will persist over the next several days.

