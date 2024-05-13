FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to remain warm through the week

100's will persist as winds will also increase to around 30 miles per hour in different areas

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Temperatures will remain above normal the rest of this week and into the weekend with the lower deserts close to or just above 100 degrees most days.

Dry conditions will persist with the usual late afternoon breeziness.

An exception will be the higher elevations of northern and eastern Arizona which will see a few late day showers each day.

These showers could be supportive of some erratic, gusty winds descending into the lower deserts each evening.