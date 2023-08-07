FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chance for Yuma County as excessive heat warning could expire

Rain could be making its way back to the Desert Southwest, as excessive heat will hopefully subside as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure over the region will gradually weaken over the next several days, but today will continue to bring excessive heat conditions with afternoon highs around 110 degrees across the lower deserts.

Higher moisture levels will also start to bring a chance for showers and some isolated thunderstorms as early as this afternoon across the eastern Arizona high terrain.

Shower an isolated thunderstorm chances will then expand through the south-central Arizona deserts by Tuesday lasting through at least Wednesday.

The increase in moisture will also help to bring a slight cooling trend through mid week, but temperatures will overall remain above normal through the rest of the week.