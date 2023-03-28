Skip to Content
today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:58 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More sunny skies with some strong winds on the way to the Desert Southwest

KYMA

Clear conditions are likely to stay for the week along with more gusty days and warmer temperatures

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet conditions continue across the Southwest tonight.

Warm, mostly sunny weather is once again expected Wednesday.

As a low pressure system dives into the Southwest, gusty winds are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening across Southeast California.

By Thursday, a few light rain showers are possible across Arizona, along with some stronger breezes and cooler temperatures.

Warmer temperatures quickly return this weekend with low 80s expected.

Weather
Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

