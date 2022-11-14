FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds potentially on the way for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet, cool weather is in place this week though jet stream energy will arrive over the area by midweek. This will lead to a period of gusty winds, particularly on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cooler than normal temperatures will persist through the end of the week. After chilly mornings, plentiful sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon over the lower elevations, including metro Phoenix.

