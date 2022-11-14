Skip to Content
Weather
By
November 14, 2022 6:32 PM
Published 11:00 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds potentially on the way for the Desert Southwest

As temperatures remain pleasant, winds of up to 30 miles per hour could be hitting the area soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Quiet, cool weather is in place this week though jet stream energy
will arrive over the area by midweek. This will lead to a period of gusty winds, particularly on Wednesday. Meanwhile, cooler than normal temperatures will persist through the end of the week. After chilly mornings, plentiful sunshine will warm temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s during the afternoon over the lower elevations, including metro Phoenix.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content