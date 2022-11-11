FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More breezy days coming up for the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Mainly tranquil weather conditions will prevail through the next several days. Below normal temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees are expected through next week with Saturday being the warmest day with highs in the low 70s. A mostly dry weather system will move across the region Sunday into early Monday, only bringing another round of breezy conditions. Otherwise, precipitation chances will essentially remain zero through at least the next 7 days.

