Skip to Content
Weather
By
November 9, 2022 11:33 PM
Published 11:45 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant conditions expected for the week ahead

Mild temperatures and dry conditions can be expected for the time being in the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cold front moving through the region this afternoon has brought wet conditions to south-central Arizona as light to locally moderate showers move through. Showers will exit going into this evening with drier conditions prevailing thereafter. Dry, tranquil conditions will return Thursday, but the cooler than normal temperatures will persist.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content