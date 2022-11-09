FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Pleasant conditions expected for the week ahead
Mild temperatures and dry conditions can be expected for the time being in the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A cold front moving through the region this afternoon has brought wet conditions to south-central Arizona as light to locally moderate showers move through. Showers will exit going into this evening with drier conditions prevailing thereafter. Dry, tranquil conditions will return Thursday, but the cooler than normal temperatures will persist.