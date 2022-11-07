FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms could hit the Desert Southwest for election day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Another pleasant afternoon is shaping up across the valley with temperatures nearing 80 degrees this afternoon. A transitioning weather pattern begins tomorrow, although colder temperatures will delay until Wednesday. Increasing windy conditions beginning early tomorrow morning have resulted in the issuance of Wind Advisories across portions of Imperial and Riverside Counties. The potential for accumulating rain remains to be of a minor to no concern Wednesday into Thursday. Quieter weather is expected for the weekend with temperatures warming slightly.

