FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still making their way through the Desert Southwest

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A transition of the weather pattern is commencing this afternoon an increasing cloudiness and a cold front approaches from the west. Much colder conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday as a result, with increasing chances for precipitation tonight through Thursday. From Friday onward, a quieter weather pattern will settle in as high pressure builds back in across the forecast area, with warming temperatures back to near normal by the beginning of next week.

