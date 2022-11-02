FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still making their way through the Desert Southwest
While the wind advisory in the Imperial Valley may have expired, gusty conditions are still affecting the area
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A transition of the weather pattern is commencing this afternoon an increasing cloudiness and a cold front approaches from the west. Much colder conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday as a result, with increasing chances for precipitation tonight through
Thursday. From Friday onward, a quieter weather pattern will settle in as high pressure builds back in across the forecast area, with warming temperatures back to near normal by the beginning of next
week.