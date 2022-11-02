Skip to Content
Weather
By
November 2, 2022 11:23 PM
Published 11:30 PM

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds still making their way through the Desert Southwest

While the wind advisory in the Imperial Valley may have expired, gusty conditions are still affecting the area

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A transition of the weather pattern is commencing this afternoon an increasing cloudiness and a cold front approaches from the west. Much colder conditions are expected for Thursday and Friday as a result, with increasing chances for precipitation tonight through
Thursday. From Friday onward, a quieter weather pattern will settle in as high pressure builds back in across the forecast area, with warming temperatures back to near normal by the beginning of next
week.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content