Warmer start to February for desert southwest

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- The month of February is kicking off with warmer temperatures overall as temperatures will remain a few degrees above the average for this time of year.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), strong high pressure developing across the region will allow for further warming early this week, despite considerable cloudiness.

High temperatures across the lower deserts should top out just above normal today and then in the mid to upper 70s on Tuesday.

A weather system is then expected to move through the region late Wednesday into Thursday with the best chances for precipitation across the Arizona higher terrain and only slight chances across the lower deserts.

After a brief cool down Thursday into Friday, temperatures are likely to slowly warm back to just above normal readings by Sunday.