Skies clear out today before more rain returns next week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- A low pressure system moving east through southern Arizona will bring isolated to scattered mainly morning showers to the central deserts today before clearing from the west occurs.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), after a brief break in the activity on Friday, a second weather system will dive into the western United States over the weekend resulting in additional chances for rain, high elevation snowfall, and even cooler temperatures.

Another similar cold and wet system is likely to move through the area early next week with deserts highs dropping into the low to mid 50s by next Tuesday.

A 30 percent chance of showers before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. North wind around 5 mph. Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 55. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming southeast after midnight.