Flash flood watch in effect for Yuma as more rain on the way

Weather

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A series of low pressure systems will bring continued rain chances to the deserts today through early next week.

One of the better windows for rain in the south-central deserts will be Thursday morning; rain chances look to be over 70 percent for Phoenix. While rain will generally be on the light side, moderate (or even briefly heavy) rain is possible at times.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for Yuma and Imperial Counties starting this afternoon and continuing through early Thursday morning. Periods of heavy rain will be possible, especially on Wednesday. Remember never to cross a flooded roadway!

A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 11 am and noon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon.

Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Breezy conditions will persist with an east northeast wind of 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%—new rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Low's tonight will settle around 60 degrees and an 80 percent chance of rain. New precipitation amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.