Warm and breezy weekend for the desert southwest

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Above normal temperatures will be seen over the next several days, especially across southeast California and far southwest Arizona.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) that will mean highs across the lower deserts reaching the mid 70's to low 80's.

It will also be breezy at times today and Saturday, mainly over portions of southwest Arizona and southeast California and the high elevations east of Phoenix.

During the first half of next week there will be a significant cooling trend along with breezy to windy conditions, especially on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Precipitation chances are still uncertain, but the increasing chances beginning Monday night and Tuesday have become more consistent.