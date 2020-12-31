New Year’s Eve forecast for the desert southwest

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- Chilly and clear conditions will persist on New Year's Eve before temperatures start to normalize beginning early January.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry conditions and slightly below normal temperatures are expected through the rest of the week.

Low temperatures will dip into the 30's for many lower desert locations each night through Sunday.

A dry weather system moving through the region today into early Friday will bring a period of cloudy skies and breezy northerly winds along the Lower Colorado River Valley.

Increasing high pressure Friday into the weekend will result in clearing skies before increasing cloudiness into early next week as another weak weather system approaches the region.