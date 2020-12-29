Where you can find snow 2 hours away from Yuma

Weather



(KYMA, KECY)- A low pressure system will continue to move through the region today bringing breezy and much cooler conditions along with a chance of light rain and mountain snow showers to areas east of the lower Colorado River valley.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the best chances for precipitation will be over south-central Arizona this morning, mainly across the higher terrain.

Taken at 8:00 a.m. MST Tuesday morning.

For places that receive precipitation, amounts will be modest. Cold air and dry weather will move in behind this system with low temperatures in the 30' s for most lower desert locations Wednesday through Saturday, with Thursday most likely the coldest morning.

High temperatures each day will stay near or a bit below seasonal normals. Dry conditions are expected Wednesday into early next week.

In Mount Laguna, snow showers will persist before 10am. Partly sunny skies will enter the area, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 36.

West wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

In Yuma County, skies will be mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy conditions will enter, with a northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.