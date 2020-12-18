Milder conditions for the weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A dry weather disturbance moving through today will lead to breezy northerly winds along the Lower Colorado River Valley and continued near normal temperatures elsewhere.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), A slow warming trend will allow for high temperatures to push above seasonal normals starting Sunday, lasting through early next week.

The warmest day is likely to be Monday with highs potentially near 75 degrees.

However, mornings will remain cold and dip into the 30s to low 40s through at least Sunday night. No precipitation is expected through the next 7 days.