Chilly couple of days as lows dip into the 30’s later tonight

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Breezy to locally windy conditions will continue this morning, diminishing into the afternoon hours with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 60's.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), cooler air filtering in from the northeast today will allow for chilly conditions into Friday morning with most lower deserts falling into the 30's and some of the more rural colder spots near or below freezing.

The slightly below normal temperatures are expected to last through Saturday before a warming trend brings readings back to above normal by Monday.

Dry conditions under mostly clear skies are forecast through early next week.