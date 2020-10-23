Temperatures will drop to the 50’s this Monday

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A gradual cooling trend is expected over the next couple days with increasing high cloudiness through Saturday night.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a strong weather system will then approach the region from the north on Sunday resulting in a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms late in the day mainly east of Phoenix.

The storm system will usher in much cooler temperatures starting Monday with highs struggling to reach 70 degrees, and overnight lows in the low 50's.

Drier and warmer conditions are then expected during the latter half of next week.