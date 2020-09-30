Hotter weather continues as we head into October

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- As we close out the month of September, the forecast shows that above average temperatures will carry-on into October.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry conditions and clear skies will continue this week as strong high pressure remains entrenched across the Western United States.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the period with lower desert highs generally topping out between 102 and 106 degrees most days through the end of the week.

Slightly cooler temperatures are possible early next week with high falling back to the low 100s.