Light winds today before hotter temperatures this week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- A short period of light breezes will be in effect today before it will be consistently hot into the weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), dry conditions and clear skies will continue this week as strong high pressure remains entrenched across the Western United States.

Temperatures will remain above normal through the period with highs generally topping out between 100-105 degrees on most days.

A weak cold front passing through the region tonight into Tuesday morning will bring some breezy easterly winds, especially for Tuesday morning.