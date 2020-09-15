Haze clears out tonight making way for warmer temperatures

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Above normal temperatures are forecast for the rest of the week as haze from the California wildfires will start to dissipate tonight.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the warmest days will be during the latter half of the week with high temperatures mainly topping out between 106-109 degrees across the lower deserts.

High temperatures today will reach 108 degrees and low temperatures will settle at 82 degrees.

Dry conditions are expected with only a few showers possible across the high terrain today before rain chances completely come to an end starting Wednesday.

Temperatures will start a slow downward trend starting Friday, but will at least remain a few degrees above seasonal normals.