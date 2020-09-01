High humidity levels and slightly cooler temperatures today

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Enough moisture will remain in place today increasing in higher humidity levels in Yuma County and a few thunderstorm to develop through this afternoon in parts of Phoenix.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), gradually, drier air will settle back into the region with storm chances decreasing substantially during the latter half of the week.

Today sunny conditions will prevail with highs reaching 105 degrees. Wind coming from the south will enter from 5 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon.

Tonight, lows will settle around 85 degrees, with south wind entering 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Temperatures near the seasonal normal will persist into the middle of the week, however warm significantly during the latter half of the week with readings returning to above seasonal normal levels.