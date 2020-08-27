Excessive heat warning expires tonight with slight chance of rain

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- An Excessive Heat Warning in effect for the desert southwest is expected to expire tonight while the region could expect a slight chance of rain in the early afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), temperatures will remain unseasonably hot for another couple days with readings exceeding excessive heat thresholds for many communities today and potentially Friday.

Thunderstorm chances will decrease today into Friday, mainly favoring high terrain areas to the east of Phoenix.

There is a 20% chance of rain for Yuma around 11 a.m.

A dramatic increase in monsoon moisture seems likely Saturday into Sunday which may lead to good chances for showers and thunderstorms beginning Saturday night for mainly southern Arizona.

Given the increase in moisture, temperatures will cool over the weekend and into next week and fall to near to below seasonal normal levels.