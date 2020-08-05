Cooler temperatures expected in the second half of the week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Cooler temperatures are expected in the second half of the week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high pressure will shift east of the area through early next week pushing thunderstorm chances into southeast Arizona and New Mexico.

This small pattern realignment will also allow temperatures to cool a few degrees, albeit still remaining slightly above normal.

This unusually dry pattern during the middle of the monsoon may even persist into the end of next week.