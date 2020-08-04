AZ primary election day forecast: warm and dry

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Hot and dry conditions will continue in the desert southwest following slightly cooler conditions in the second half of the week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high pressure will persist across the Desert Southwest this week resulting in a continuation of the well above normal temperatures and dry conditions.

Daily high temperatures across the lower deserts will mostly range from 107 to 112 degrees for the bulk of the week.

Any chances for rain will remain across far eastern Arizona and will overall be quite limited most days.