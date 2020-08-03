Excessive Heat Warning expires today

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The excessive heat warning for the Desert Southwest will expire this evening at 9:00 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), high pressure will persist across the Desert Southwest this week, resulting in a continuation of the well-above normal temperatures and dry conditions.

Daily high temperatures across the lower deserts will mostly range from 108 to 112 degrees for the bulk of the week.

The only realistic rain chances will remain across far eastern Arizona falling mostly on Wednesday and Thursday.