Excessive heat warning in effect tomorrow for desert southwest

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- As strong high pressure aloft continues to develop across the desert southwest, very hot temperatures can be expected area wide today through the end of the week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), an excessive heat warning remains in effect from 10 a.m. MST Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday.

The areas affect in Arizona include Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Kofa, Parker Valley, Central La Paz County and Yuma. In California, Palo Verde Valley will be affected as well.

Hotter deserts will easily reach or exceed 110 each day, and many locations may reach or exceed 115 Thursday and Friday.

No thunderstorms are expected even across the higher terrain until the weekend at the very earliest. An excessive heat warning will continue over most of the area today through Saturday.