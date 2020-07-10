Excessive heat this weekend brings temps up to 120 degrees

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Abnormally strong high pressure building over the area into early next week will result in excessive heat with lower elevation high temperatures rising into a 115 to 120 degree range.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), stable conditions will prevent thunderstorms from developing over much of the region through this weekend.

An excessive heat warning remain in effect from 10 a.m. MST Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions are expected with afternoon temperatures ranging from 107 to 120 degrees.

This includes portions of south central and southwest Arizona and southwest Arizona and southeast California.

Risks include increase in heat related illnesses, including heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Heat stroke can lead to death. Extreme temperatures should subside early next week, but temperatures likely will remain above normal.