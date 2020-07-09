Hot and slightly breezy today before excessive heat enters this weekend

Weather

YUMA COUNTY (KYMA, KECY)- Dry conditions and above normal temperatures with lower desert highs approaching or exceeding 110 degrees will continue.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), abnormally strong high pressure building over the area Friday into early next week will likely result in excessive heat with highs rising into the 115-121 degree range during the upcoming weekend over the lower deserts.

Extreme temperatures should subside early next week, but temperatures likely will remain above normal through next week.

An excessive heat watch remain in effect from 10 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Monday.

Dangerously hot conditions with afternoon temperatures from 109 to 121 will be expected for portions of South Central and Southwest Arizona and Southern California.