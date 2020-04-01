Today is the warmest day of the week

Weather

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Beginning today, temperatures will warm to above normal readings under continued dry conditions.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), increased high level cloudiness will continue through the first part today before clear to mostly clear skies then dominate through the weekend.

Another dry weather disturbance will approach the region early next week allowing for a gradual cooling trend and a return to slightly below normal temperatures beginning next Monday or Tuesday.

A few showers may be possible over the lower deserts by next Tuesday as well.