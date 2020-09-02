California State Assembly, District 56: America Figueroa
“ I am not a career politician, I am a mother of 5 and an educator. I am taking a leap of faith because young generations deserve better than what we are leaving behind for them."-America Figueroa, Candidate for California State Assembly, District 56
Party: Republican
Occupation: Executive Director, Alliance To Protect Children
Education:
- College of the Desert
- Universidad Autonoma de Baja California
Relevant experience:
- Educator
- Writer for La Prensa Hispana bilingual newspaper
- Children’s pastor
Campaign website: americaforassembly.com
Personal information:
- Born: January 5. - Mexicali, B.C. Mexico
- 5 children
