Skip to Content
State Races - California
By
Published 11:29 am

California State Assembly, District 56: America Figueroa

America Figueroa
americaforassembly.com

“ I am not a career politician, I am a mother of 5 and an educator. I am taking a leap of faith because young generations deserve better than what we are leaving behind for them."

-America Figueroa, Candidate for California State Assembly, District 56

Party: Republican

Occupation: Executive Director, Alliance To Protect Children

Education:

  • College of the Desert
  • Universidad Autonoma de Baja California

Relevant experience:

  • Educator 
  • Writer for La Prensa Hispana bilingual newspaper
  • Children’s pastor 

Campaign website:  americaforassembly.com

Personal information:

  • Born:  January 5. - Mexicali, B.C. Mexico 
  • 5 children

Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis recently returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director, but she has a long history with the Desert Southwest.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply