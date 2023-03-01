Wyoming State Trooper narrowly eludes runaway semi

The Wyoming Highway Patrol releases dash cam video of officer narrowly being missed by out of control semi truck on a snowy road

RAWLINS, Wyo. ( KYMA-KECY-TV ) - An intense moment caught on camera near the border of Wyoming and Colorado when a semi lost control on Interstate 80 and narrowly misses a Wyoming State Trooper working on the side of the road.

According to WHP, the near miss occurred near Rawlins, Wyoming on Interstate 80. The area is about 80 miles north of the Colorado border.

The Wyoming Highway patrol released the video of the incident on its Facebook page last week.

They added a warning for drivers to move over and slow down for emergency vehicles, luckily no one was injured.