Firefighter dies in four alarm fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KYMA-KECY-TV ) - A Buffalo, New York firefighter died while battling a four-alarm fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene in downtown Buffalo around 10:00 a.m. EST, smoke and flames could be seen for several miles.

The building involved in the fire houses a costume shop, DC theatricks, where local schools get costumes for their plays.

No word on what caused the fire.