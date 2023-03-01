Skip to Content
Must See Video
By
Published 11:11 PM

Firefighter dies in four alarm fire in Buffalo

The fire consumed a costume shop where local schools get costumes for their plays.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (KYMA-KECY-TV ) - A Buffalo, New York firefighter died while battling a four-alarm fire on Wednesday morning.

Fire crews responded to the scene in downtown Buffalo around 10:00 a.m. EST, smoke and flames could be seen for several miles.

The building involved in the fire houses a costume shop, DC theatricks, where local schools get costumes for their plays.

No word on what caused the fire.

Article Topic Follows: Must See Video
Author Profile Photo

Scott Gross

Scott Gross joins the KYMA team as the Anchor, CBS Sports Director, and Executive Producer.

Contact him at scott.gross@kecytv.com.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content