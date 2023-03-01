Bus driver saves child from being hit by car

Ohio bus driver April Wise is being hailed a hero after pulling student from moving car

DAYTON, Ohio ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - An Ohio bus driver is being hailed a hero after keeping a student from being hit by a car.

The incident happened last week near Dayton, Ohio as the student was exiting the bus. Bus driver April Wise yells and pulls the student back by his bookbag as a car passes on the right side of the stopped bus.

Wise had come to a complete stop and opened the door for the student moments before the car sped by then stopped.

Tecumseh local schools hope that by sharing the video it will help bring awareness to bus safety. It's also another reminder follow the rules of the road and to avoid passing school buses when they are stopped and while their lights are flashing.