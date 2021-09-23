Video Blog: Haitian Migration

A colletction of clips documenting the influx of migrants

SOUTHERN BORDER (KYMA, KECY/CBS) - The U.S. Border Patrol has reported agents being overwhelmed for some time now. And a recent emigration from Haiti has made circumstances even worse.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas believes there are now less than 5,000 migrants still encamped at Del Rio. Nevertheless, groups have sprung to action to help "the cause."

Assisting in any way they can, the National Coalition of Christian Churches, Houston Haitians United (HHU) and other nonprofits are providing services to migrants arriving by bus from the border.

https://youtu.be/RLo1XzmFYYU

HHU used social media to call upon translators, cooks, barbers, nurses and anyone else willing to help the cause. That's what caught Registered Nurse Amelia Harrison's attention.

"It doesn't have to be anything, like, political – these are human beings – I think it's inhumane to see someone who needs help and not render assistance," Harrison shared.

https://youtu.be/zfg1p-bzVvc

Migrants continue to gather outside Mexican shelters. Since they can't house everyone, tents have been set up along the streets to protect refugees from the rain and sun.

"I want to look for a better life wherever I might find it. I'm looking for it. I don't need to go to the U.S.," Haitian migrant Wilner Plaisir told Reuters. Plaisir travels with his family, hoping to obtain asylum in Mexico. "I'm a construction worker, if I find work here then I'll stay here with my family."

https://youtu.be/I8HZqjDiODI

Most of the Haitians report not arriving directly from Haiti, saying they actually tried to resettle in South America. However, their travels proved fruitless when they were unable to secure any work or find stability.

So, they came back north.