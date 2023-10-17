Brawley girls volleyball keeps league title hopes alive with win over Central

The Brawley Wildcats improve to 6-1 in league play after five-set win over Central.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Central Spartans 3-2 at Spartan Arena on Tuesday.

Brawley moves to 23-12 (5-1 league). Central falls to 21-18 (2-5).

The Spartans would take the first set 25-19. However, the Wildcats would take three of the next four to take home the five-set victory.

On Thursday, Brawley will take on Imperial, which will determine the Imperial Valley League Champion. Central will play at Calexico.