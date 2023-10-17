Skip to Content
Brawley girls volleyball keeps league title hopes alive with win over Central

October 17, 2023 9:57 PM
The Brawley Wildcats improve to 6-1 in league play after five-set win over Central.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Brawley Wildcats defeated the Central Spartans 3-2 at Spartan Arena on Tuesday.

Brawley moves to 23-12 (5-1 league). Central falls to 21-18 (2-5).

The Spartans would take the first set 25-19. However, the Wildcats would take three of the next four to take home the five-set victory.

On Thursday, Brawley will take on Imperial, which will determine the Imperial Valley League Champion. Central will play at Calexico.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

