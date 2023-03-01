Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
By ,
Published 10:48 AM

Kylie Jenner offers insight to new moms

Jenner advised new moms and those with postpartum depression not to "over-think things."

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – Kylie Jenner is sharing more about the struggles she faced after giving birth to her daughter and son.

Vanity Fair published its interview with Jenner last Wednesday.

The reality TV star revealed she experienced postpartum depression twice.

First after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, who is now five; and again with her son Aire, who was born last year.

Jenner advised new moms and those with postpartum depression not to "over-think things."

She said they should live all of the emotions of that moment to the fullest, even if it's painful.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Women's Health states depression is a common problem after giving birth.

They say around one in nine new mothers experience postpartum depression after giving birth.

Article Topic Follows: As Seen on TV
Author Profile Photo

Jalen Fong

Jalen joined KYMA in 2022 and is a morning anchor/producer. Send your story ideas to him at: jalen.fong@kecytv.com

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content