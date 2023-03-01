Kylie Jenner offers insight to new moms

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – Kylie Jenner is sharing more about the struggles she faced after giving birth to her daughter and son.

Vanity Fair published its interview with Jenner last Wednesday.

The reality TV star revealed she experienced postpartum depression twice.

First after giving birth to her daughter Stormi, who is now five; and again with her son Aire, who was born last year.

Jenner advised new moms and those with postpartum depression not to "over-think things."

She said they should live all of the emotions of that moment to the fullest, even if it's painful.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Women's Health states depression is a common problem after giving birth.

They say around one in nine new mothers experience postpartum depression after giving birth.