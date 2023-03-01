Company voices ‘urgent need for safety’ after Ohio train accident

(CNN / KYMA, KECY) – Officials in the state of Texas are worried about wastewater from the Ohio train derailment that may be coming to their state.

Harris County commissioner Adriana Garcia says a Houston area company has been hired to dispose of the water.

She is promising to closely monitor the situation to make sure any wastewater brought to her county does not put anyone at risk.

Garcia says she is talking to pollution control officials and the fire marshal about the potential risk.

Those pollution officials and the county's district attorney's office are also asking the waste company and the EPA for more information.