Chef Lucy teaches us how to make homemade granola
ONE OF THE BEST RECIPES FOR BREAKFAST!
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This homemade keto granola recipe has everything you want in a breakfast cereal – it's crunchy, perfectly sweetened, and totally delicious!
Recipe
1 Cup Raw Almonds
1 Cup Raw Walnuts
1 Cup Unsweetened Coconut
½ Cup Pumpkin Seeds
½ Cup Sunflower Seeds
⅓ Cup Sesame Seeds
⅓ Cup Chia Seeds
Just less than ½ Cup Peanut Butter
2 Egg Whites
1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract
Pinch of Salt
***Optional: ½ tablespoon Ground Cinnamon