Chef Lucy teaches us how to make homemade granola

ONE OF THE BEST RECIPES FOR BREAKFAST!

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - This homemade keto granola recipe has everything you want in a breakfast cereal – it's crunchy, perfectly sweetened, and totally delicious!
1 Cup Raw Almonds
1 Cup Raw  Walnuts
1 Cup Unsweetened Coconut
½ Cup Pumpkin Seeds
½ Cup Sunflower Seeds
⅓ Cup Sesame Seeds
⅓ Cup Chia Seeds
Just less than ½ Cup Peanut Butter
2 Egg Whites
1 Tsp. Vanilla Extract
Pinch of Salt
***Optional: ½ tablespoon Ground Cinnamon

Mercedes Martinez

Mercedes Martinez joined the KSWT team as anchor/producer in October 2020. You can catch her on 13 On Your Side at 4:00pm.

Reach out to Mercedes at mercedes.martinez@kecytv.com.

