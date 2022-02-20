Skip to Content
As Seen on TV
Jeep rolls over after crash

Four passengers taken to YRMC for treatment

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA/KECY) - Two vehicles collided almost head-on Sunday morning. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to the crash just after 4:30 a.m. It happened near county 14th Street and Avenue G and involved a Jeep and a Honda sedan.

The impact caused the Jeep to roll over. The Jeep had two occupants, one was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC). The Honda had three occupants. All were also transported to the hospital.

No deaths have been reported. The crash is currently under investigation by the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO).

